Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette' Edges Out CBS Laughers

The final half-hour of a two-hour installment of The Bachelorette was the highest-rated time slot Monday night. The Bachelorette kept just ahead of reruns from CBS' popular comedy block for most of the two hours as ABC edged out CBS for the win.

The Bachelorette started off the night in first place with a 2.3/8 and 7.3 million viewers from 8-9 p.m. CBS was second at 1.8/6 with reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.8/6) and Rules of Engagement (1.9/6). A House rerun on Fox earned a 1.2/4. NBC was fourth at 1.1/3 with a Law & Order rerun. A One Tree Hill rerun delivered a 0.4/1 for The CW.

ABC and CBS tied in the 9 p.m. hour at 2.7/8. At 9, a rerun of Two and a Half Men (2.7/8) just beat The Bachelorette (2.6/8) in the half-hour. The Bachelorette came back (2.8/8) at 9:30 to top a rerun of The Big Bang Theory (2.7/8). CBS was first on the hour in viewers with 8.7 million. NBC moved up to third with Law & Order: Criminal Intent pulling a 1.2/4. Fox dropped to 0.9/3 with a Lie To Me rerun. The CW fell to 0.3/1 with a Gossip Girl rerun.

At 10 CBS moved into sole possession of first with a 2.0/6 and 8.7 million viewers for a rerun of CSI: Miami. Here Come the Newlyweds on ABC was next at 1.8/5. NBC was third at 1.5/4 for Dateline.

On the night ABC topped CBS by 0.1 ratings points with a 2.3/7 compared to CBS' 2.2/7. CBS was first in viewers with a 7.6 million average. NBC was third at 1.3/4, followed by Fox at 1.1/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.3/1.