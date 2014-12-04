Primetime Ratings: ‘Arrow’ Receives Crossover Bump

The CW’s Arrow received a sizable bump from its crossover with fellow superhero series The Flash Wednesday night, drawing a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—up 56% from last week. Part one of the two-part event gave The Flash a 14% week-to-week increase Tuesday night. The 100 followed Arrow with a 0.6, even with its last new episode Nov. 19. The CW averaged a 1.0 and 3 share.

ABC and CBS tied as the night’s top network, each with a 1.9 / 6. All of ABC’s shows rated lower than they did when they last aired new episodes Nov. 19. The Middle was down 27% at 1.6. The Goldbergs was down 29% at 1.7. Modern Family was down 24% at 2.8, but was the evening’s highest rated broadcast show. Black-ish was down 19% at 2.1. Nashville was down 13% at 1.3.

CBS’ Survivor was even with last week at 2.1. Stalker was down one tenth of a point at 1.5.

NBC came in third at 1.8 / 5. Special Christmas in Rockefeller Center was down 17% from last year’s Dec. 4 broadcast at 1.9. Special An SNL Christmas also drew a 1.9.

Fox averaged a 1.1 / 3. Hell’s Kitchen was up one tenth of a point at 1.2. Red Band Society was up 29% at 0.9. Fox confirmed Nov. 27 that the show’s 13-episode order would not be extended. No episode beyond the 10th, which aired Wednesday night, is currently scheduled.