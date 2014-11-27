Fox’s ’Red Band Society’ to Halt Production After 13 Episodes

Fox will not extend the initial 13-episode order for Red Band Society’s first season, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The fall finale for the freshman series, which revolves around the patients and their caregivers in a children’s hospital, will air Dec. 3 with the remaining three episodes yet to be scheduled.

Production on the drama will conclude in mid-December.

Red Band Society garnered a 1.3 among viewers 18-49 and 4 million total viewers for its Sept. 18 premiere but had slipped to 0.9 by its Oct. 9 episode, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The series is produced by ABC Studios and Amblin Television with Steven Spielberg, Rina Mimoun, Margaret Nagle, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, and Sergio Aguero serving as executive producers.