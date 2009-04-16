Primetime Ratings: Another ‘Idol' Wednesday for Fox

Fox won Wednesday night ratings with a typically high-rated 9 p.m. edition of hit American Idol. The show drew 23.5 million viewers, more than a million more than last week, and ratings rose 0.2 points to 8.0/20.

Fox's Bones won the first hour of primetime as Idol's lead in with a 3.0/9 and 10.8 million viewers. ABC was second at 1.9/6 for Scrubs (2.0/7) and Better Off Ted (1.9/6). America's Next Top Model on the CW was third at 1.8/5, followed by CBS' comedies New Adventures of Old Christine (re-run, 1.6/5) and Gary Unmarried (1.8/5) averaging to a 1.7/5. At 1.3/4, NBC was fifth on the hour with a re-run of Law & Order.

At 9 p.m. Idol took the top spot, hitting its peak in the 9:30 half hour with an 8.4/21 rating and 24.5 million viewers. Lost on ABC was next at 3.9/10. CBS moved up to third at 2.5/6 for a re-run of Criminal Minds. A re-run of Law & Order: SVU earned a 1.5/4. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 with a re-run of 90210.

CBS took first place at 10 p.m. with a 2.8/8 and 12 million viewers tuning in to a re-run of CSI: NY. ABC's The Unusuals earned a 1.9/5, down from last week's debut of 2.2/6. NBC finished third at 1.7/5 with a re-run of Law & Order: SVU.

On the night, Fox won with a 5.5/15 and 17.1 million viewers on average. ABC was second at 2.6/7, followed by CBS at 2.4/7. NBC earned a 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth at 1.1/3.