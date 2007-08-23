Primetime Ratings: Anchorwoman Is a Drag on Fox

Fox's much-talked-about reality show, Anchorwoman, failed to generate much of an audience for its debut Wednesday night.

In the key 18-49 demo, Anchorwoman, about a model turned Texas news anchor, averaged a 1 rating/3 share from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., tied for last with a repeat of America’s Next Top Model on The CW but behind repeats of According to Jim on ABC and Most Outrageous Moments on NBC, as well as the hour's top show, a strong performance from CBS' Power of 10 (2.2/7), its best 18-49 outing to date, says CBS.

Fox was clearly looking for more ratings pop from a show that had gotten ink in major publications for putting a former wrestling diva and model into a real newsroom. In a ratings release, the network gave only one line to its lineup, pointing out that Anchorwoman had “opened modestly.”

The winner on the night in the demo was NBC, taking its second night in a row, this time on the strength of Last Comic Standing, which averaged a 3.1/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., NBC’s best performance in the time period since January, according to the network.

CBS was third with a 2.2/7, led by a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 (2.4/7).

Fox -- which had been racking up nightly wins on Wednesdays with So You Think You Can Dance -- had to settle for a tie for fourth with The CW at a 1/3.

While Fox has scored with dancing and cooking reality shows -- and, of course, with American Idol -- it got no ratings pop from On the Lot this summer, and the network appears to be following suit with Anchorwoman.