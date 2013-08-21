Primetime Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Hits New Season Low

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent fell 7% from last week's season-low to a new low of 2.2.

Fox was second as So You Think You Can Dance dropped a tenth to a 1.2.

ABC, in third place with a 1.0/3, saw Extreme Weight Loss reach a season-high 1.4, rising 18% from last week.

The CW's (0.6/2) Whose Line Is It Anyway? matched last week's 0.8 while Capture rose a tenth to a 0.4.

CBS aired repeats.