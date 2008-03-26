Primetime Ratings: American Idol, 'Til Death Drive Fox

Fox benefited from the return of new episodes of 'Til Death and the ever-popular American Idol to easily take Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.

Fox averaged an 8.3 rating/21 share in the demo for the night, thanks to a 10/25 for Idol and a 4.6/11 for sitcom 'Til Death at 9:30 p.m., as its return benefited from the powerhouse lead-in.

ABC edged NBC for second with a 3/8 in the demo led by Dancing with the Stars, which averaged a 3.8/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., gaining a lot of ratings ground after Idol ended at 9:30 p.m. (from a 3.1/7 in its first half-hour to a 4.4/11 in its second).

NBC averaged a 2.9/8 for two hours’ worth of The Biggest Loser (3.1/8) and a repeat of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2.6/7).

CBS was fourth with a 2/5, led by Big Brother with a 2.3/5. Drama Jericho, which was briefly revived after viewer complaints, went out with a whimper rather than a cataclysmic bang. The show averaged a 1.9/5 for third from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. behind the L&O repeat and Primetime on ABC.

The CW was fifth with a 0.7/2.