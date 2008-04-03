Primetime Ratings: American Idol, Moment of Truth Drive Fox

Fox rode the season finale of home-wrecking reality show Moment of Truth and American Idol's vote-off of Ramiele Malubay to a Wednesday-night ratings victory in the 18-49 demo with a 6.6 rating/18 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

Those ratings do not include time-shifted viewing, so they can change after the national numbers come in, but not enough to displace Fox from the top spot -- a familiar perch on nights when Idol holds court.

Idol averaged a 9.1/23 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. to beat the other Big Four networks and The CW combined, while Moment of Truth easily won its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period with a 4.1/12.

CBS came in second with a 3.1/8, led by CSI: NY from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 3.6/10.

ABC was third with a 2.0/5. Its top show was Supernanny with a 2.3/6 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., but its average was hurt by the 1.5/4 for Men in Trees from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., which was third behind CSI: NY and a repeat of Law & Order: Criminal Intent on NBC.

NBC was fourth with a 1.8/5, getting not much pop out of Deal or No Deal (2/6) from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and essentially conceding 9 p.m.-10 p.m. to Idol with the L&O: CI repeat (1.4/3).

The CW was fifth with a 1.3/4 for America’s Next Top Model, its top show, and Pussycat Dolls.