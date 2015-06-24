Primetime Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBC Take Tuesday

NBC led Tuesday by a large margin, drawing a 2.2 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

America’s Got Talent was the top show on the night, rising 9% from last week to a 2.5. I Can Do That bumped up 8% to a 1.4.

ABC followed with a 0.7/2, as Extreme Weight Loss dropped 13% from its last original episode to a 0.7, a series low.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.6/2. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader dropped 12.5% to 0.7/3, while special World’s Funniest drew a 0.5/2.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.