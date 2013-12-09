Primetime Ratings: 'Amazing Race' Has Its Lowest-Rated Finale

CBS ended the 23rd cycle of The Amazing Race to a record low 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 on Sunday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 2.1 was down 19% from last fall but even with its last episode.

The network finished with a third-place 2.0 rating/5 share overall; its lineup was delayed 27 minutes in some markets due to football overrun. At 10 p.m. The Mentalist was even with last week's 1.7.

NBC led the night with a 4.9/12. Official numbers for the Sunday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will be released Tuesday.

Fox's second-place 3.3/8 finish was boosted by football during 7 p.m. The Simpsons matched its two-weeks ago rating of 3.0 while Bob's Burgers rose 31% to a 2.1. Family Guy, airing its first new episode since the show "killed" Brian Griffin, improved 18% to a 2.6 and American Dad gained 24% to a 2.1.

ABC rounded out the night with a 1.5/4. Once Upon a Time rose 16% to a 2.2, while Revenge was even with its last episode three weeks ago at 1.5. Betrayal was down 11% from its last episode to a 0.8.