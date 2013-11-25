Primetime Ratings: AMAs Surge to Four-Year High

ABC's broadcast of the 41st Annual American Music Awards surged 32% from last year to a four-year high with a 4.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The three-hour show was also up 30% in total viewers with 12.9 million. ABC tied with Fox for second overall with a 3.7 rating/9 share.

Fox was inflated by NFL overrun in the 7 p.m. hour, which helped The Simpsons jump 61% to a 2.9 and Bob's Burgers spiked 27% to a 1.9. Family Guy drew a 2.2, even with last week and American Dad rose 13% to a 1.8.

NBC easily won the night with its overtime thriller between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots with a 7.0/17. Football Night in America drew a 4.2.

CBS rounded out the evening with a 1.5/4. The Amazing Race fell 25% to a series-low 1.5 and The Good Wife dipped 7% to a 1.3. The Mentalist rose 7% to a 1.5.