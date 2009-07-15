Primetime Ratings: All-Star Game A Home Run For Fox

Fox's MLB pregame and All-Star Game coverage won the Tuesday primetime ratings, though America's Got Talent on NBC did beat out the game for most total viewers in primetime from 9-10 p.m..

The game averaged 12.8 million viewers from 9-11, according to fast nationals data. More accurate numbers will be available later in the day. The early viewer total is lower than last year's 14.5 million viewers but doesn't take into account the final half-hour total of Tuesday night's game.

The pre-game earned a 3.7/13, according to fast nationals, with the first hour of the game drawing a 4.0/12, beating NBC's America's Got Talent in the 18-49 demo at 9 p.m.

At 8 the pregame show grabbed 12 million viewers while a rerun of Talent earned a 1.9/7. CBS' NCIS rerun came in at 1.9/6. ABC's The Superstars earned a 1.2/4. The CW delivered a 0.3/1 for a rerun of 90210.

The first hour of the game at 9 delivered a 4.0/12 with a new episode of Talent coming in at 3.6/10, but leading the way in viewers with 13.2 million, compared to the All-Star Game's 12.6 million. CBS was third at 2.1/6 for Big Brother. ABC earned a 0.9/3 for Better Off Ted (1.0/3) and a rerun of Scrubs (0.8/2). The CW's rerun of Hitched Or Ditched drew a 0.3/1.

At 10 NBC earned a 2.1/6 for Law & Order: SVU. Primetime: Family Secrets on ABC turned in a 1.8/5. CBS delivered a 1.4/4 for 48 Hours Mystery. Fox doesn't normally program a 10 p.m. block, but the All-Star Game went long, and delivered a 4.3/13 with 13 million viewers from 10-11.

From 8-10 Fox earned a 3.8/12 with 12.3 million viewers. NBC was next at 2.5/8. CBS was third at 1.8/6. ABC delivered a 1.3/4. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1.