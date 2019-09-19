Primetime Ratings: ‘AGT’ Finale Paces NBC

NBC got the top score in Wednesday ratings, with the America’s Got Talent season finale leading the Peacock to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.8/4.

America’s Got Talent went up 25% to 1.5, with Kodi Lee getting the grand prize. Lee, who is 23, is a singer and pianist. He is blind and has autism. Special A Little Late with Lilly Singh did a 0.5. Singh had a cameo in the AGT finale. Her late-night show began Sept. 16.

Fox had the MasterChef finale across its prime. It was level with last week’s show.

CBS got a 0.6/3. Big Brother lost a tenth for a 1.0 and was followed by repeated dramas.

Univision rated a 0.5/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe got a flat 0.4, La Usurpadora a level 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad grew 33% to 0.4.

ABC and Telemundo both did a 0.4/2. ABC had repeats.

Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4. Preso No. 1 did a 0.3. All three prime offerings were flat.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. A Mysteries Decoded repeat led into Hypnotize Me, which was down 50% at 0.1.