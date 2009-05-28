Primetime Ratings: ABC's ‘Wipeout' Wins, ‘Goode Family' Not So Good In Debut

The season premiere of Wipeout on ABC won the opening hour of primetime while country star George Strait racked in the night's highest viewer total on CBS. Also on ABC, the premiere of Mike Judge's animated comedy The Goode Family underwhelmed, finishing third. However, it was Fox that held on to win the ratings race with a two-hour installment of So You Think You Can Dance.

Wipeout scored a 3.2/10 at 8 p.m. The first hour of Dance pulled in second at 3.0/9. George Strait's concert earned a 1.9/6 but led in viewers with 9.1 million on CBS. NBC was next at 1.1/3 for Law & Order: Criminal Intent. The CW finished fifth with a re-run of America's Next Top Model coming in at 0.5/2.

Fox moved into first at 9 p.m. with the second hour of Dance earning a 3.9/11, the highest-rated hour of the night. CBS moved into second with the second hour of Strait's performance drawing a 2.5/7 and the highest viewer total for the night with 12 million. NBC stayed in third, rising to a 1.7/4 for a re-run of Law & Order: SVU. The Goode Family earned a 1.6/5 from 9-9:30 (third place, ahead of NBC and the CW) followed by Surviving Suburbia (1.0/3 from 9:30-10). ABC averaged a 1.3/4 on the hour, placing it fourth. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 with a re-run of Hitched or Ditched.

CBS jumped into first at 10 with a Criminal Minds re-run delivering a 2.0/6 and 8.8 million viewers. A re-run of Law & Order on NBC was next at 1.8/5, while ABC's The Unusuals came in at 1.2/3.

On the night Fox was first with a 3.5/10, well ahead of second place CBS at 2.1/6. CBS was first in viewers with 10 million. Despite the strong start, ABC finished third at 1.9/5. NBC was next at 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.5/1.