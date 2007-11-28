Primetime Ratings: ABC’s Numbers Aren’t Peanuts

Tuesday was family night, with ABC winning the Nielsen Media Research ratings race in the 18-49 demo with classic Charlie Brown Christmas specials and the finale of its ballroom competition, Dancing with the Stars, averaging a 5.8 rating/14 share on the night.

But the highest-rated show was Fox's House, which averaged a 7/16 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. up against the first hour of ABC's two-hour Dancing marathon (5.9/14) that saw infectiously upbeat Indy 500 Winner Helio Castroneves add the mirrored ball to his trophy case. But ABC won the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. hour with the Peanuts gang (4.6/12) and the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. hour with Dancing (6.3/15).

NBC was third with a 3.6/9, thanks primarily to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's 4.7/12 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS was fourth led by NCIS from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (3.3/9) but hurt by the blink-and-you-missed-it 1.6/4 for drama Cane at 10 p.m. up against Dancing and SVU.

The CW averaged a 1.1/3 for Beauty & the Geek (1.3/3) and Reaper (1.1/2).