Primetime Ratings: ABC's ‘Japanese Game Show' Can't Stop ‘Dance'

The second season of I Survived a Japanese Game Show premiered on ABC Wednesday night, earning a second place finish in the 9 p.m. hour. So You Think You Can Dance maintained the number one slot in primetime Wednesday night, giving Fox the win.

The first hour of Dance won at 8 p.m. with a 2.8/9. ABC's Wipeout was next at 2.6/9 and first in viewers with 7.9 million. I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here drew a 1.5/5 for NBC. CBS was fourth with a 1.1/4 for reruns of The New Adventures of Old Christine (1.1/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.2/4). A rerun of America's Next Top Model on the CW earned a 0.4/1.

The second hour of Dance delivered a 3.2/10 and 8.8 million viewers, the highest hourly rating and viewer total on the night. The season premiere of I Survived a Japanese Game Show earned a 2.1/6 with 5.4 million viewers. Those numbers were down from the 3.1/9 and 8 million viewers the first season debut drew in June 2008. CBS came in at 1.9/6 for a rerun of Criminal Minds. A Law & Order rerun delivered a 1.0/3. The CW finished fifth at 0.4/1 with a Hitched or Ditched rerun.

CBS moved into first at 10 p.m. with a CSI: NY rerun. NBC was next at 1.4/4 for a Law & Order rerun. The Unusuals on ABC came in at 1.3/4.

On the night, Fox emerged with a 3.0/9 with 8.4 million viewers, followed by ABC at 2.0/6. CBS was third at 1.5/5. NBC delivered a 1.3/4. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1.