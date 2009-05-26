Primetime Ratings: ABC's ‘Here Come the Newlyweds' Premiere Ties for Second at 10

The season premiere of ABC's Here Come the Newlyweds earned a 1.9/5 with 4.9 million viewers, finishing tied for second in the 10 p.m. hour. It was a significant drop from last year's 4.1/11, 10.3 million viewer total for the series premiere.

CBS, the night's winner, finished tied with ABC for first in the 8 p.m. hour with a 1.9/6. CBS aired re-runs of The Big Bang Theory (1.9/6) and How I Met Your Mother (1.8/5), while ABC countered with the first hour of The Bachelorette. Dateline NBC tied with Fox, which aired a House re-run at 1.5/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.4/1 with a re-run of One Tree Hill.

A block of comedy re-runs on CBS finished first at 9 with Two and a Half Men (2.7/7) and Rules of Engagement (2.3/6) pulling a 2.5/7. The second hour of The Bachelorette came in second at 2.2/6. Hour two of Dateline pulled a 1.7/5, just ahead of Fox which earned a 1.6/4 with a re-run of Bones. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1 with a re-run of One Tree Hill.

NBC's Medium, despite being canceled by the network last week, won at 10 with a 2.1/6. CBS and ABC tied for second at 1.9/5. CBS aired a re-run of CSI: Miami. ABC countered with the premiere of Newlyweds.

On the night CBS took first at 2.1/6, with ABC just behind at 2.0/6. NBC was third at 1.8/5, but first in viewers with 7.3 million. Fox was next at 1.6/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.