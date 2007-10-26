Primetime Ratings: ABC’s Grey's Anatomy Tops Shows; Baseball Boosts Fox

ABC hit for power with Grey's Anatomy Thursday night, which was the top-rated show in the 18-49 demo by a wide margin with a 7.3 rating/15 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

But Fox hit for consistency, winning the night with a 4.8/14 for its coverage of the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Colorado Rockies in the second game of the World Series. Having won the first two nights with the games, Fox is undoubtedly hoping that the Rockies can stretch it past a four-game sweep, with sweeps being the order of the day so far in the majority of Major League Baseball postseason matchups.

ABC was second with a 4.6/10. Grey's numbers were up from last week's 7.1/17.

CBS was third with a 3.9/12 on the strength of Survivor at a 4.4/12 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. The usually closer contest between Grey's and CBS' CSI was no contest, with CBS airing a repeat that averaged a 3.8/12.

NBC was a close fourth with a 3.8/7, led by The Office at a 4.7/7. The season premiere of Scrubs recorded a 3.8/6.

The CW was fifth with a 1.1/2 for Smallville and Supernatural.