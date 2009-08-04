Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dating in the Dark’ Dips

ABC’s Dating in the Dark took a significant tumble Monday night, earning a third-place 1.6/5 in the 10 p.m. hour Monday night, falling from a 2.5/7 first-place finish last week, when it had the Bachelorette finale as its lead-in.

CBS, the overall winner on the night, took first place in all three hours of primetime, leading off with a 1.7/6 for reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.6/5) and Rules of Engagement (1.9/6). A House rerun on Fox was next at 1.5/5. NBC earned a 1.2/4 for Great American Road Trip. ABC’s Sugarland: Live on the Inside concert special earned a fourth place 1.1/4. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 with a One Tree Hill rerun.

Reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.8/8) and Big Bang Theory (2.6/8) gave CBS a 2.7/8 and 8.9 million viewers at 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent was next at 1.3/4 for NBC. Fox had a 1.2/3 for a Lie to Me rerun. A rerun of Dating in the Dark on ABC pulled a 1.0/3. Gossip Girl (rerun) stayed at 0.4/1 for the CW.

At 10 p.m. CBS turned in a 2.0/6 for a rerun of CSI: Miami. Dateline on NBC scored a 1.9/6. ABC’s Dating in the Dark earned a 1.6/5.

For the night, CBS won with a 2.2/7 and 7.2 million viewers. NBC was next at 1.5/5, with Fox just behind with a 1.4/4. ABC earned a 1.2/4. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1.