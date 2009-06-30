Primetime Ratings: ABC's ‘Bachelorette’ Back On Top

The Bachelorette was the highest-rated show in primetime Monday night, as ratings jumped up from last week’s numbers and ABC earned the win. The final hour of TheBachelorette earned a 2.9/8, 0.5 ratings points higher than last Monday night’s average in that time slot.

The opening hour of Bachelorette also increased from last week, up 0.4 points to 2.5/8. CBS was second at 1.8/6 for reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.7/6) and Rules of Engagement (1.8/6). A rerun of Fox's American Idol, an episode where contestants performed Michael Jackson songs, was third at 1.5/5. A Law & Order rerun turned in a 1.5/5 for NBC. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a Gossip Girl rerun.

Reruns of CBS’ Two and a Half Men (2.7/8) and The Big Bang Theory (2.6/7) came in at 2.7/8 in the 9 p.m. hour, just behind Bachelorette in ratings, but first in viewers with 8.5 million. That made it the most-watched hour of the night in primetime. Fox stayed in third at 1.4/4 with a second hour of American Idol in reruns. A Law & Order: Criminal Intent rerun on NBC came in at 1.3/4. The CW delivered a 0.3/1 with a One Tree Hill rerun.

NBC moved into first at 10 with Dateline: NBC drawing a 2.1/6. CBS was just behind at 2.0/6 with a CSI: Miami rerun and was first in viewers at 8 million. Here Come the Newlyweds dropped ABC down to third at 1.8/5.

For the night, ABC was tops at 2.4/7. CBS earned a 2.1/6 and was tops in viewers with 7.4 million. NBC was next at 1.5/5, followed by Fox at 1.4/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.