Primetime Ratings: ABC's 8 p.m. Comedies Dip

ABC's 8 p.m. comedy hour, featuring Hank and The Middle, both of which premiered last Wednesday, struggled Oct. 7. Hank fell from a second-place 2.3/7 debut to a fourth-place 1.6/5 while the Middle also dropped, though not as precipitously, to a third-place 2.1/6 from last week's 2.5/7 debut.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance won the hour with a 2.5/7. CBS was next at 2.1/6 for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.0/6) and Gary Unmarried (2.2/6) at 8 and 8:30, respectively. ABC earned a 1.8/6 on the hour while NBC, which aired Mercy, charted a 1.8/5. The CW came in at 1.5/5 for America's Next Top Model.

CBS rose to 3.4/9 and 13.5 million viewers for Criminal Minds at 9. It was the highest-rated and most-watched hour in primetime. Fox and ABC tied for second at 3.2/8. ABC aired Modern Family (3.2/9) and Cougar Town (3.1/8), while Fox countered with Glee. Glee tied ABC in the 9 p.m. hour and edged out Cougar Town for second place in the 9:30 half-hour. NBC's Law & Order: SVU pulled out a 2.6/7. The CW's Melrose Place was next at 0.5/1.

CBS was first again at 10 with CSI: NY delivering a 2.9/8 and 11.9 million viewers. ABC's Eastwick dropped to 1.8/5 from last week's 2.4/7. The Jay Leno Show scored a 1.7/5.

CBS and Fox tied the night with a 2.8/8. ABC was third with a 2.3/6. NBC scored a 2.0/6. The CW finished at 1.0/3.