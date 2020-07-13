Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Sunday Games

ABC won the Sunday ratings battle, with Celebrity Family Feud pacing the net. ABC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Runners-up were CBS and NBC at 0.3/2.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun and Celebrity Family Feud at a flat 0.7. Press Your Luck did a 0.6 and Match Game a 0.5, both flat.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 25% to 0.5 and two hours of Tough As Nails at 0.2 and 0.3, well down from its 0.6 premiere. An NCIS: New Orleans rerun followed.

On NBC it was Cannonball down 33% to 0.4 and reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Fox got a 0.2/2 with comedy repeats.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.2/1. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos: El Gran Regreso at 0.2, then movie Non-Stop.

On Univision it was 0.2s for Aqui y Ahora, NBL El Reencuentro and La Rosa de Guadalupe.

The CW rated a 0.1/0 with reruns.