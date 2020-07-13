Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Sunday Games
ABC’s Sunday game shows stay consistent, ‘Tough As Nails’ falls on CBS
ABC won the Sunday ratings battle, with Celebrity Family Feud pacing the net. ABC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Runners-up were CBS and NBC at 0.3/2.
ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun and Celebrity Family Feud at a flat 0.7. Press Your Luck did a 0.6 and Match Game a 0.5, both flat.
CBS had 60 Minutes up 25% to 0.5 and two hours of Tough As Nails at 0.2 and 0.3, well down from its 0.6 premiere. An NCIS: New Orleans rerun followed.
On NBC it was Cannonball down 33% to 0.4 and reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.
Fox got a 0.2/2 with comedy repeats.
Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.2/1. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos: El Gran Regreso at 0.2, then movie Non-Stop.
On Univision it was 0.2s for Aqui y Ahora, NBL El Reencuentro and La Rosa de Guadalupe.
The CW rated a 0.1/0 with reruns.
