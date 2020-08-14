Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Holey Moley’

ABC won the Thursday ratings derby, with mini-golf gamer Holey Moley leading the net to a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just off the pace were CBS and Univision, both at 0.5/3.

Holey Moley shot up 20% to 0.6 and the Don’t finale got a level 0.5. Adam Scott hosts game show Don’t. A To Tell the Truth rerun followed.

CBS had Big Brother at 1.0, down a tenth from the night before, and then repeats.

On Univision it was Premios Juventud 2020 across prime.

Fox rated a 0.4/3 with Major League Baseball action, same as it did the previous week.

NBC and Telemundo both posted a 0.3/2. NBC had special Coronavirus and the Classroom at 0.4. Repeats followed.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos, Cennet and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at 0.3, the first two flat and Enemigo up a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The finale of Killer Camp got a flat 0.1 and preceded a Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun.