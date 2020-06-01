Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Fun and Game Shows
‘Celeb Family Feud’, ‘Press Your Luck’ and ‘Match Game’ start strong against lots of reruns
ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, the premieres of summer game shows sparking the network. ABC got a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.7/4.
America’s Funniest Home Videos got a 0.9 on ABC. The premiere of Celebrity Family Feud did a 1.0, level with last spring’s premiere. The season starter for Press Your Luck was up 25% over last year’s premiere to 1.0. The Match Game premiere was up 13% to 0.9.
CBS had 60 Minutes at a level 0.7 and its Sunday movie series, with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade scoring a 0.7.
NBC got a 0.6/3. It had reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.
Fox got a 0.4/2. It had comedy reruns across prime.
Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.3/2. Telemundo had movies Red 2 and The Expendables 2.
Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3, movie The Last Witch Hunter at 0.3 and Sal Y Pimienta up a tenth at 0.3.
The CW got a 0.2/1. It had reruns of DC’s Stargirl and Supergirl.
