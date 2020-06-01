Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Fun and Game Shows

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, the premieres of summer game shows sparking the network. ABC got a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.7/4.

America’s Funniest Home Videos got a 0.9 on ABC. The premiere of Celebrity Family Feud did a 1.0, level with last spring’s premiere. The season starter for Press Your Luck was up 25% over last year’s premiere to 1.0. The Match Game premiere was up 13% to 0.9.

CBS had 60 Minutes at a level 0.7 and its Sunday movie series, with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade scoring a 0.7.

NBC got a 0.6/3. It had reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Fox got a 0.4/2. It had comedy reruns across prime.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.3/2. Telemundo had movies Red 2 and The Expendables 2.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3, movie The Last Witch Hunter at 0.3 and Sal Y Pimienta up a tenth at 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1. It had reruns of DC’s Stargirl and Supergirl.