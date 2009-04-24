Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Tight Race on Thursday

Grey's Anatomy was the highest-rated show in primetime Thursday night, helping ABC win an unusually close race, edging out CBS by 0.1 ratings points.

CBS' Survivor won the 8 p.m. hour with a 3.5/11 and 11 million viewers. The show had more than 3 million viewers than the next closest competitor, Fox's Bones, which earned 2.2/7. NBC also delivered a 2.2/7 with My Name is Earl (2.2/7) and Parks and Recreation (2.3/7). A Grey's Anatomy re-run on ABC and the CW's Smallville lagged behind earning a 1.5/5 and 1.3/4 respectively.

A new episode of Grey's Anatomy racked up a 4.9/13 at 9. CBS' CSI garnered the biggest audience of the night with almost 15 million viewers and a rating of 3.7/9. NBC's The Office came in third with 3.7/10 in the 9:00 pm half hour followed by 30 Rock, which fell back to fourth at 3.1/8 at the end of the hour. The network totaled a third-place 3.4/9 for the hour. Fox's Hells Kitchen earned 3.0/8 followed by the CW's Supernatural which pulled in at 1.1/3.

ABC's Private Practice earned a 3.4/10 with 9.2 million viewers at 10. NBC's Southland and CBS' Harpers Island finished at 2.5/7 and 2.0/6 respectively.

On the night, ABC topped the chart with a 3.2/9, followed close behind by CBS at 3.1/9. CBS won the night in total viewers with 11.1 million. NBC was third at 2.7/8, with Fox next at 2.6/7. The CW finished fifth with a 1.2/3.