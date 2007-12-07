Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Thursday

ABC won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings with a 4.8 rating/13 share thanks to Grey's Anatomy, which averaged a 7.1/17 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., the night's top-rated show.

ABC also got a solid performance out of Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2007 at 10 p.m. with a 5/13.

CBS was second with a 4.4/11. It got solid performances across the board -- it was the only network with no show pulling below a 3 rating in the demo.

CBS was topped by CSI with a 5.4/13 up against Grey's. Survivor won its time period with a 4.5/12 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

NBC was a distant third with a 2.8/7, but one of its top-drawing sitcoms, The Office, was in repeats. Its best-rated show was ER at a 3.1/8 for its 300th episode, the last new outing for the drama until next year.

Fox was fourth with a 2.2/6, led by Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader with a 2.3/6.

The CW averaged a 0.9/2 with repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.