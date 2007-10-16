Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins with Some Dancers and Samantha

ABC's debut of sitcom Samantha Who? came in second from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. in the 18-49 demo Monday night behind the second half of Heroes, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

Samantha Who? averaged a 4.5/10. That, combined with a 4.6/12 for Dancing with the Stars, powered the network to a nightly win in the overnights with a 4.2/10 average.

CBS was a close second with a 4.1/10, led by Two and a Half Men (4.8/11) from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

NBC was third with a 3.7/9. Heroes was its top show at a 5.1/12. That was also the top show of the night.

Fox was fourth with a 2.9/7 for its coverage of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, followed by The CW with a 1/2, led by The Game at a 1.1/3.