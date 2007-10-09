Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins, But Ratings Slide

ABC won a close race Monday night for bragging rights in the 18-49 demo with a 4.1 rating/10 share average, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

ABC's ratings were down from the week before's 4.7/12, but ratings were also down for its closest competition.

There was likely some hefty cable competition for eyeballs in the nation's top market, New York, as the Yankees tried unsuccessfully to stave off elimination over on TBS.

ABC's Dancing with the Stars averaged a 4.9/12 to lead that network.

CBS took second place thanks to Two and a Half Men (4.4/10) at 9 p.m. and a time-period-winning 4.3/11 from CSI: Miami from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

NBC's Heroes was the top-rated show of the night at a 5/11, but it has steadily declined over its first three outings from a 6.5/15 for its Sept. 24 premiere to a 5.6/13 the next week to a 5/11 Monday night.

NBC's Journeyman also continued its journey downward in the ratings, averaging a 3/7 for third place from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. The week before, Journeyman dropped from a 3.5/8 in its first half-hour leading out of Heroes to a 3.1/8. That trend continued Monday night, with the show dropping from a 3.2 to a 2.7.

Fox was in fourth with a 2.5/6, led by Prison Break with a 3/8 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1/2, led by The Game with a 1.4/3.