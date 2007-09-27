Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Night; NBC's Bionic Woman Is Top-Rated Show

ABC just edged NBC for primetime bragging rights in the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings Wednesday night, winning the 18-49 demo with a 4.2 rating/11 share on the strength of a Dancing with the Stars results show (4/12), which won the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period, and a strong second place from Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practice.

But NBC had the top-rated show with the premiere of its much-touted Bionic Woman remake (5.5/14). The Peacock came within a feather of winning the night, averaging a 4.1/11 in the demo. It got a strong performance from the debut of cop drama Life, which won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 4.1/11, helped by the big audience delivered by Bionic Woman from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

CBS was third at a 3.3/9, led by CSI: NY at 10 (3.7/10), followed by Fox with a 2.5/7. Fox's top-rated show was Back to You at a 2.8/9.

The CW got a strong showing out of America's Next Top Model at a 2.4/7 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.