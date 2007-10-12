Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins with Grey's Uptick

Grey's Anatomy led ABC to victory in the primetime network race Thursday night, according to Nielsen Media research overnight numbers.

Grey's averaged a 7.7 rating/18 share in the demo, up from a 7.4/18 the week before and enough to nudge ABC into first.

ABC averaged a 5/13 on the night, up from a 4.8/13 the week before when it was edged out by CBS for overnight honors. ABC won the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. hour with Big Shots, which averaged a 3.9/11, but that appeared to be due largely to its Grey's lead-in. The show's ratings dropped from a 4.6/12 in its first half-hour to a 3.2/9 in its second. Still, that 3.9 was an improvement from the 3.7 rating the week before.

CBS was second on the night with a 4.7/12 in the demo thanks to CSI, which was second to Grey's from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with a 6/14, although that was down from its 6.3/16 a week ago.

NBC was third with a 3.7/10, led by The Office, which averaged a 4.7/11 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. against Grey's and CSI.

Fox averaged a 2.1/5, led by Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader at a 2.3/7 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1.5/4, even with the week before.