Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Sunday Game Shows

ABC won Sunday prime, its game shows leading the net to a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.5/3 that CBS tallied.

Ratings were pretty soft across the broadcast board.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 33% to 0.6 and Celebrity Family Feud off 10% for a 1.0. Press Your Luck fell 40% to 0.6 and Match Game dropped 44% to 0.5.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 14% to 0.6 and Grease Sing-Along at 0.5.

NBC was next at 0.4/2. Hollywood Game Night slid 50% to 0.3 and led into repeats of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. Fox had repeated comedies.

Telemundo had movies Ben Hur and Set Up.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora down a tenth at 0.2 and movie The Day After Tomorrow.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with repeats of DC’s Stargirl and Supergirl.