Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Despite Reruns

ABC had the winning score in Sunday ratings, despite showing repeats across primetime. ABC posted a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. CBS and NBC both had a 0.3/2.

Repeats were rampant across the broadcast dial Sunday night.

ABC had reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos and its game shows, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 20% to 0.4 and then reruns.

NBC had water game show Cannonball at a flat 0.3, then reruns.

Fox got a 0.2/2 with repeated comedies.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.2/1. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.2 and 0.3, up a tick from last week’s 0.2, and two hours of La Voz at 0.2, up a tick from last week’s 0.2 and 0.1.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at 0.2, the finale of NBL: El Reencuentro at 0.2 and La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW had a 0.1/0 with repeats.