Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Debate Derby

ABC had the top score in Wednesday prime, with robust VP debate tune-in resulting in a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was Fox at 1.2/6.

ABC had a debate pre-game at 0.9 and Mike Pence-Kamala Harris got a 1.8 from 9 to 11 p.m.

The presidential debate last week got a 2.6 on ABC.

Ratings for the traditional Big Four were high on the night, thanks to the VP showdown.

Fox had The Masked Singer off 18% to 1.4 and the debate at 1.1.

NBC got a 1.1/6 and CBS a 0.9/5. NBC had Weakest Link at a flat 0.8 and the debate at 1.2.

CBS had Big Brother down 18% to 0.9 and the debate at 1.0.

Univision got a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3.1. On Univision, Medicos got a flat 0.3 and so did the debate.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos got a level 0.3 and the debate a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The premiere of Patrick Dempsey drama Devils got a 0.1 and the start of Coroner a 0.1.

