Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With 'Country' Awards

ABC was more than a little bit country Wednesday as it dominated the night with the Country Music Awards, crushing the competition in the 18-49 demo according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

ABC averaged a 5 rating/13 share for the night, which was given over entirely to the awards broadcast, winning the night as it did last year with its three-hour tour of country music's best.

CBS and Fox tied for distant second at a 2.9/8 apiece. CBS's top show was Criminal Minds with a 3.8/10 at 9-10, while Fox's best showing in the demo came from Bones with a 3.5/9 at 8-9.

NBC limped along with a 1.8/5, led by Law & Order at 10-11 with a 2.2/6. Knight Rider continued to run out of gas, managing only a 1.5/4 at 8-9 for last place, down from the 1.6/4 it recorded last week against similarly strong competition. NBC picked up the back nine episodes of the show back in October, when it was averaging a 2.4/7 in the demo, but the car has been running downhill lately.

There have been reports the show is being overhauled to move it up in the ratings race.

The CW was fifth with a 1.4/4. The netlet was led by a 1.9/5 at 8-9 for the would-be Ford agency models on America’s Next Top Model, which topped the actual Ford model (Mustang) over on NBC.