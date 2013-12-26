Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Christmas Night

ABC led the networks on Christmas night with an overall 0.9 rating/3 with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC featured repeats of its regular Wednesday lineup.

The entire night was filled with repeats of both nets' regular lineups and holiday specials, with NBC in second (0.7/2), CBS in third (0.6/2), Fox in fourth (0.4/1) and The CW rounding out the night in fifth (0.3/1).

Spanish-Lauguage broadcaster Univision topped all the English-language networks except for ABC with a 0.8/3.