Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins with Off-Center Schedule

ABC won Monday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, with a 4.7 rating/11 share.

The network was looking to keep eyeballs from straying by not giving them an easy opportunity to change channels. Its Dancing with the Stars ran an hour and 45 minutes, with Samantha Who? airing from 9:45 p.m.-10:15 p.m. and The Bachelor from 10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS was second with a 4.1/10, led by CSI: Miami with a 4.4/11 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

NBC and Fox tied for third with a 3.4/8 apiece. NBC's top show was Heroes, which appears to have settled into a 4.9/11, even with the previous two weeks.

Fox aired two hours' worth of Prison Break. The CW averaged a 0.9/2 for fifth place.