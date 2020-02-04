Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Big With ‘Bachelor’

ABC was the big winner in Monday’s prime ratings, The Bachelor pacing the Alphabets to the win. ABC had a 1.5 in viewers 18-49 across prime, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped Fox’s 1.0/5.

The Bachelor did a flat 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and then a 1.4 from 10 to 11.

On Fox, 9-1-1: Lone Star went up 30% to 1.3 and Prodigal Son grew 33% to 0.8. Lone Star grew 11% last week.

NBC was just behind at 0.9/4. Two hours of America’s Got Talent: The Champions did a 1.0 and a 1.1, after last week’s 1.1, before Manifest shot up 17% to 0.7.

CBS did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/3. On CBS, The Neighborhood got a flat 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola grew 17% to 0.7. All Rise and Bull both rated a flat 0.6.

On Univision, Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all did 0.5s. Ringo and Rubi were flat and Amor lost a tenth.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos posted a flat 0.5 and two hours of La Dona a level 0.4.

The CW was at 0.2/1. All American and Black Lightning both did a 0.2, both dramas level with last week.