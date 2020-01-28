Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Down But ABC Still Strong

ABC had the top score in Monday ratings, with The Bachelor leading the Alphabet to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 1.0/5.

The Bachelor lost 16% for a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor dropped 11% to 0.8.

On NBC it was two hours of America’s Got Talent: The Champions at a level 1.1 and Manifest lost 14% for a 0.6.

Fox got a 0.8/4 and CBS a 0.6/3. Fox had 9-1-1: Lone Star up 11% to 1.0 while Prodigal Son dropped 14% to 0.6.

On CBS it was repeated comedies leading into Undercover Boss, down 14% for a 0.6. A Bull repeat closed out prime.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, Ringo got a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno shot up 20% to 0.6. Rubi scored a flat 0.5.

On Univision, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.5, La Dona a 0.4 and El Senor de los Cielos got a 0.4. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. All American and Black Lightning got 0.2s. Both were flat.