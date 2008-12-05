Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops With 'Grey's' Ghost, 'Fascinating People'

ABC won the primetime Nielsen ratings in the 18-49 demo Thursday, according to overnight ratings.

The network was powered by Grey's Anatomy, which topped CBS’ CSI head-to-head at 9-10, averaging a 5.5/14 (despite the generally panned plotline involving the return of Izzie's ghostly fiancé). It was easily the night's top-rated show, though that is down from previous weeks.

Barbara Walters' annual 10 Most Fascinating People special inherited that strong lead-in, winning its 10-11 time period easily as well, with a 4.2/11.

For the night, ABC averaged a 4.1/11.

CBS was second with a 3.8/10, led by CSI with a 4.6/11 at 9-10 and Survivor at 8-9 with a 4/11.

NBC was third with a 3.1/8. Its top show was The Office at a 4.3/11 at 9-9:30. That Thursday night half-hour draws some of the week’s highest broadcast ratings, with three networks averaging over a four rating in the demo.

Fox was fourth with repeats of Kitchen Nightmares, averaging a 1.7/4. The CW averaged a .8/2 with its own all-repeat night of Smallville and Supernatural.