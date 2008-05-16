Primetime Ratings: ABC Takes Thursday

ABC won the 18-49 demo Thursday night thanks to Grey's Anatomy and Lost.

The network averaged a 4.5 rating/12 share in the Nielsen Media Research overnights, with Grey's the top-rated show on any network with a 5.9/15 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. Lost held onto most of that lead-in, averaging a 5/13 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

It was a close race for second, with NBC (3.5/9) just edging out CBS (3.4/9), although that could change when the final numbers come in and later when digital-video-recorder viewing is factored in.

But for now, NBC gets the nod, led by The Office with a 4.1/10 for back-to-back episodes from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

CBS' top show was CSI with a 4.7/12, the night's second-highest-rated show. But CSI was also CBS' lowest-rated show, averaging only a 1.7/5 for a repeat from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fox was fourth with a 2.3/6, led by Don't Forget the Lyrics.

The CW was fifth with a 1.4/4, led by Smallville at a 1.7/5, tied with CSI for fourth from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.