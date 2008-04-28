Primetime Ratings: ABC Takes Sunday Night

ABC won the Nielsen Media Research ratings race Sunday night in the 18-49 demo with a 4 rating/11 share average thanks to a new Desperate Housewives (5.8 rating/14 share) and a time period-winning performance from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (3.9/10).

Fox was second with a 3.8/9 led by Family Guy with a 4.3/10 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. up against Housewives.

CBS came in third at a 2.1/6. Its top show was Cold Case (2.7/6) from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., also up against Housewives (2.7/6).

NBC was fourth with a 1.3/4, continuing to get little help from its USA Network on NBC lineup of Psych (1/2) and Monk (1/3).

The CW averaged a 0.5/1 for a mix of repeats and new episodes.

All of the networks were down from year-ago viewing levels, with Fox down the least in terms of both a raw number and percentage. But year-to-year comparisons are difficult since the overnight ratings do not reflect the rise in time-shifted viewing.