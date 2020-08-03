Primetime Ratings: ABC Scores With Hoops

ABC had the top score in Sunday ratings, with NBA action leading the way. ABC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. CBS was a distant second at 0.4/2.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun, then Milwaukee Bucks versus Houston Rockets. The game telecast got a 0.6, 0.8 and 0.8 across three hours.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 50% to 0.6, then repeats.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all got a 0.3/2. NBC had Cannonball at a level 0.3, then reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos across two hours at 0.3, a little better than last Sunday’s 0.2 and 0.3, and two hours of La Voz at a flat 0.2.

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and the three-hour premiere of ¿Quien Es La Mascara at 0.3.

Fox posted a 0.2/1 with comedy reruns.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. The premieres of Fridge Wars and Taskmaster both got a 0.1.