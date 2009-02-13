Primetime Ratings: ABC Scores With Grey's and Private Practice Crossover Special

ABC beat out the competition Thursday night with the Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice crossover special from 9 - 11 p.m. CBS’ debut of Survivor’s 18th season easily won the 8 p.m. hour, and Fox fell to fouth place with the NAACP Image Awards.



The debut of Survivor: Tocantins did a 4.4/13 with 13.8 million total viewers, dominating 8 p.m.. NBC was a distant second at 2.5/7 with comedies My Name is Earl (2.6/8) and Kath & Kim (2.4/6). ABC was third at 8 with Ugly Betty pulling a 2.3/6. Fox aired a two hour special, the NAACP Image Awards which finished fourth in both the 8 and 9 p.m. hours, pulling a 1.4/4 at 8. The CW brought up the rear at 0.9/3 with a re-run of Smallville.



Grey’s Anatomy beat out CSI in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.9/14 against CSI’s 4.9/12, though CSI did win in total viewers. NBC was third with The Office (4.6/11) and 30 Rock (3.8/9) at 4.2/10 for the hour, though both shows had improved numbers from last week. The second hour of the NAACP Image Awards on Fox dropped to 1.4/3 and the CW was again in fifth at 0.8/2 with a re-run of Supernatural.



In the 10 p.m. hour ABC was tops in ratings and total viewers with Private Practice drawing a 5.8/15 and 14.2 million viewers. The number was up from last week’s 5.3/14. CBS was second with Eleventh Hour pulling a 2.7/7 and ER on NBC was just behind at 2.6/7.



For the night, ABC’s first-place 4.6/12 was up one-tenth of a point from last week. CBS was second at 4.0/11, up considerably from last week’s re-run heavy 2.2/6. NBC, still in third, pulled stronger numbers than last Thursday (3.1/8 compared to last week’s 2.9/8). Fox drew a 1.4/4 and the CW was fifth at 0.9/2.