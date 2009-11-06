Primetime Ratings: ABC Returns To Top Thursday

A week after being usurped from the No. 1 spot behind Fox’s coverage of Game 2 of the World Series, ABC was back on top thanks to first place showings from Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice.



CBS’ Survivor led off the night in first at 3.7/10 with 12.7 million viewers. ABC’s FlashForward was next at 2.6/7. Fox earned a 2.5/7 with Bones. NBC’s block of Community (2.3/6) and Parks and Recreation (2.2/6) was fourth at 2.2/6. The CW scored a 2.0/5 with Vampire Diaries.



ABC took first at 9 with Grey’s Anatomy delivering the night’s highest-rated hour with a 5.0/13. CBS and NBC tied for second at 3.4/9. CBS aired CSI, which was first in total viewers with 15.1 million, while NBC countered with The Office (3.9/10) and 30 Rock (2.9/7). Fox’s Fringe pulled in at 1.7/4. The CW stayed in fifth at 1.2/3 for Supernatural.



Private Practice earned a 3.5/10, keeping ABC in first at 10. CBS was just off the pace at 3.4/10 with The Mentalist, but first in viewers with 15.4 million, the night’s highest full-hour tally. The Jay Leno Show pulled a 1.6/5 for NBC.



ABC won the night with a 3.7/10 with CBS in second at 3.5/9. The Eye was first in viewers with a 14.4 million average. NBC was third at 2.4/7. Fox came in at 2.1/6. The CW finished fifth with a 1.6/4.

