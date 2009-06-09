Primetime Ratings: ABC Reality, CBS Repeats Top Monday

With The Bachelorette picking up steam, ABC moved into a share of first place in demos with CBS on the first Monday of June, as the Eye was powered by repeats of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory in its new timeslot.

NBC hung in there but settled for third place on a night that TNT likely stole away some broadcast viewers with the season premiere of The Closer.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, ABC's two-hour The Bachelorette (2.5 rating/7 share in adults 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall) shot up by more than 10% week to week, with its gains corresponding with declines for NBC's two-hour I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here (2.0/6 in 18-49, 5.2 million viewers overall). Celebrity, which is airing three or four times each week, was down more than 25% from its week-earlier premiere to finish third in its timeslot among young adults.

(Rick Kissell writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety)