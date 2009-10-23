Primetime Ratings: ABC Keeps Up Thursday Ratings Power

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy rebounded slightly after dropping below a 5.0 last Thursday. It returned with a 5.2/14 and 14.7 million viewers, making it the highest-rated and most-watched show in primetime. The network again won the night overall, even with last week at 4.0/11.



CBS’ Survivor won the 8 p.m. slot with a 4.0/11, a good jump from last week’s 3.5/10. The first hour of the Yankees/Angels Game 5 ALCS matchup delivered a 3.1/9 for Fox, just ahead of ABC’s FlashForward, which garnered a 3.0/9. NBC came in at 2.0/6 for Community (1.9/6) and Parks and Recreation (2.1/6). The CW was in reruns with The Vampire Diaries at 0.9/3.



Grey’s moved into first at 9, followed by NBC’s comedy block of The Office (4.2/11) and 30 Rock (3.2/8), both of which registered slight increases week-to-week. NBC averaged a 3.7/10 on the hour. The second hour of the ALCS drew a 2.9/7 on Fox. CBS’ rerun of CSI came in at 2.1/6. The CW’s rerun of Supernatural pulled a 0.8/2.



Fox, which doesn’t program in the 10 p.m. hour, was first with the ball game pulling in a 3.8/10. ABC’s Private Practice was right behind with a 3.7/10. A rerun of The Mentalist pulled a 2.7/8 for CBS. NBC’s The Jay Leno Show came in at 1.6/5.



On the night ABC was tops with a 4.0/11 and first in viewers with 11.5 million. Fox scored a 3.3/9. CBS was third at 3.0/8. NBC came in at 2.4/7. The CW finished fifth with a 0.8/2.