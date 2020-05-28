Primetime Ratings: ABC, Fox, NBC Split Win on Soft Night

ABC, Fox and NBC tied for the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, each posting a 0.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Just off the pace were CBS and Univision at 0.4/3.

It wasn’t much of a night for broadcast ratings.

ABC had the movie Thor: The Dark World at 0.5 and the season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD at 0.4.

Fox had a MasterChef repeat and Ultimate Tag at 0.6. Ultimate Tag premiered at 1.3 last week with The Masked Singer leading in.

On NBC it was Chicago repeats across prime.

CBS had the series premiere of goofy competition series Game On!, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. It got a 0.6. Repeats followed.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida down 20% to 0.4 and Amor Eterno at a flat 0.5. Como Tu No Hay 2 also fell 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo posted a 0.3/2. Cennet got a 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos a 0.3. La Reina del Sur 2 got a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. The 100 did a 0.2, same as its premiere last week, and led into a Bulletproof rerun.