Primetime Ratings: ABC Edges CBS

ABC just edged CBS for top honors in the 18-49 demo Thursday night, although that could change when the final numbers come in and time-shifted viewing is added.

ABC averaged a 4.4 rating/12 share to CBS' 4.3/12.

CBS had the more consistent numbers, but ABC had the two top-rated shows (the second a tie with CBS) and won two of the three hours of primetime.

ABC averaged a 6.1/16 to easily top CSI from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., then got a strong 4.9/13 for Lost from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS' ratings were essentially a bell curve, starting with a 3.8 for its first half-hour followed by a 4.3, 4.7, 5.2, 4.0 and 3.7 for the other half-hours of the night. Its top-rated show was CSI with a 4.9/13 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC was third with a 2.8/8, led by The Office with a 3.6/9 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Fox was fourth at a 2/5 for its game-show lineup of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader and Don't Forget the Lyrics.

The CW was fifth, averaging a 1.3/4 in the demo with Smallville and Supernatural.