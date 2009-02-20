Primetime Ratings: ABC Earns First Win of the Week

ABC got its first win of the week Thursday night with a strong showing from Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice. CBS earned a second place finish and most total viewers on the night thanks to Survivor and CSI while Fox, without American Idol in the lineup, fell to third place with Hell's Kitchen.

CBS dominated the 8 p.m. hour with Survivor: Tocantins pulling a 4.5/12 in the 18-49 demo and averaging 13.7 million viewers, more than four million more than second place Fox, which delivered a 2.9/8 with Bones. My Name is Earl got a 2.6/7 in the 8 p.m. half hour followed by Kath & Kim delivering a 2.2/6 at 8:30 for a 2.4/7 for the hour for third place NBC. ABC finished fourth with Ugly Betty doing a 2.3/6 and the CW finished fifth with a 0.9/2 for a Smallville re-run.

At 9 p.m. ABC took over the driver's seat with a 5.8/14 for Grey's Anatomy. CBS was second at 4.4/11 for CSI but was first in total viewers with 16.8 million, the top average for any hour on the night. Fox was third at 3.2/8 with Hell's Kitchen. NBC finished fourth with re-runs of The Office (2.7/7) and 30 Rock (2.1/5) delivering a total 2.4/6. The CW finished fifth with a 0.8/2 for a re-run of Supernatural.

In the 10 p.m. time slot ABC again dominated at 4.4/12 with Private Practice. CBS and NBC finished tied for second at 2.7/7 with Eleventh Hour and ER respectively.

Overall ABC earned a 4.2/11. They won Thursday night last week with a higher 4.7/12. CBS finished second at 3.9/10, down slightly from last week's 4.0/11. The network was first in total viewers with 13.9 million. At 3.0/8 Fox finished in third but higher than last week's primetime Thursday, programmed with the NAACP Image Awards that drew a 1.4/4. NBC was fourth at 2.5/7, down from last week's 3.1/8. The CW drew a 0.8/2, down one-tenth of a point from last week.