Primetime Ratings: ABC Croons To Big Win With CMAs

The 43rd Annual Country Music Awards had ABC far ahead of the rest of the primetime pack Wednesday night. The awards show earned a 5.2/14 and 16.8 million viewers on average from 8-11 p.m.

The show earned a 5.0/14 with 16.9 million viewers in the opening hour, with CBS a distant second at 2.3/6 for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.2/6) and Gary Unmarried (2.5/6). Fox's So You Think You Can Dance came in at 2.1/6. NBC turned in a 1.8/5 for Mercy. The CW's America's Next Top Model pulled a 1.5/4.

At 9, the CMAs rose to 5.5/14 and 17.7 million viewers, the night's high-water mark for both ratings and viewers. CBS and Fox tied for second at 3.3/8. CBS programmed Criminal Minds while Fox countered with Glee. NBC was fourth at 2.8/7 for Law & Order: SVU. A rerun of the Vampire Diaries on the CW delivered a 0.5/1.

The third hour of the CMAs came down to 5.0/13 and 15.8 million viewers. CSI: NY on CBS drew a 3.7/10 with part two of the CSI trilogy. The Jay Leno Show on NBC was third at 1.4/4.

ABC took first on the night at 5.2/14. CBS was second at 3.1/8. Fox tallied a 2.7/7. NBC was fourth at 2.0/5. The CW finished fifth with a 1.0/3.